Please Enable JavaScript

 6 days ago

www.evaluationengineering.com
News Break
Technology
Related
Public Safetysecuritymagazine.com

Microsoft warns of Russian Nobelium phishing campaign

Microsoft has warned that Nobelium is currently conducting a phishing campaign after the Russian-backed group managed to take control of the account used by USAID on the email marketing platform Constant Contact. The phishing campaign has targeted around 3,000 accounts linked to government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organizations.
TechnologyWired

Hacker Lexicon: What Is a Supply Chain Attack?

Cybersecurity truisms have long been described in simple terms of trust: Beware email attachments from unfamiliar sources, and don't hand over credentials to a fraudulent website. But increasingly, sophisticated hackers are undermining that basic sense of trust and raising a paranoia-inducing question: What if the legitimate hardware and software that makes up your network has been compromised at the source?
Softwarearmy-technology.com

USSOCOM contracts Palantir for enterprise data management software

The United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has selected software company Palantir Technologies to continue work as its enterprise data management and (AI) -enabled mission command artificial intelligence platform. The contract falls under the Mission Command System/Common Operational Picture (COP) programme. It is valued at about $111m and includes a...
Healthsecurityboulevard.com

U.S. Critical Infrastructure: Addressing Cyber Threats and the Importance of Prevention

The critical infrastructure of the United States includes all those systems and assets that are essential to the proper functioning, economy, health, and safety of American society. The roads and railways that we travel on; the Internet and the mobile networks that connect us; the water that we drink; the healthcare, financial services and security that we depend on; and the electricity that lights our world — essentially, all we consider vital for our routine lives relies on the critical infrastructure that supports these sectors.
MilitaryFrontiersman

Memo Outlines DOD Plans for Ethical Artificial Intelligence

From the battlefield to the back office, artificial intelligence has the potential to transform how the Defense Department does business in areas like increasing the speed of decision making, making sense of complex data sets and improving efficiency in back-office operations. Ensuring that AI is developed, procured and used responsibly and ethically is a top priority for the department's top leader.
Medical & Biotechaerotechnews.com

Defense office brings small tech companies into big league

The biggest U.S. defense contractors — such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Dynamics and Raytheon — provide many of the technologically advanced weapons and systems used by U.S. service members. But there are thousands of other technology companies in the U.S., some large and many quite small, with big ideas...
Fraud CrimesDark Reading

US Seizes Attacker Domains Used in USAID Phishing Campaign

The move follows last week's disclosure of an ongoing attack designed to mimic emails from the US Agency for International Development. The United States has seized two command-and-control (C2) and malware distribution domains used in a recently disclosed spearphishing campaign that impersonated email communications from the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the Department of Justice reports.
MilitaryDefense One

US Army, UMD Form AI Partnership

U.S. military and academic researchers are set to explore emerging artificial intelligence applications and form a shared hub to advance how intelligent machines operate with one another and humans across multiple domains. Those efforts and others to develop autonomous air- and ground-based technologies will unfold under a new five-year cooperative...
Industryhomelandprepnews.com

DHS announces cybersecurity requirements for critical pipeline owners, operators

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced a new security directive Thursday that will allow it to better identify, protect against and respond to threats to critical companies in the pipeline sector. The new directive requires critical pipeline owners and operators to report confirmed and potential...
Technologynga.org

Cybersecurity Update – June 2021

Cybersecurity was front-page news in May, here is a look at cybersecurity news and resources from the past month. With the Colonial Pipeline hack, cybersecurity was front-page news in May. In the wake of the attack, DHS announced cyber requirements for critical pipeline owners and operators, President Biden signed a Cybersecurity Executive Order aimed at the modernization of cybersecurity defenses and improving information sharing, and CISA and the FBI released a cybersecurity advisory on best practices for preventing business disruption from specific ransomware actors.
Aerospace & Defensenorthropgrumman.com

Northrop Grumman Helps to Enable Decision Superiority

The Air Force is talking about a new mission set for tanker and cargo aircraft—make the tankers flying communication nodes. The new mission set concept, known as the Data Tanker, uses existing aircraft, operating refueling missions, to not only share fuel but also collect and transmit data over high capacity data links and, via high speed processors, share information with warfighters at the tactical edge.
Fraud CrimesBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Pipeline hack reveals America's vulnerability to biological attack

The attack on the Colonial Pipeline and the spread of COVID-19 reveal troubling vulnerabilities. We should prepare for cyber and biological attacks. The effects of the ransomware attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline and disrupted East Coast gasoline supplies have eased. But as frustrating as that cyberattack was to consumers and business operators, consider this: Much worse things could damage critical infrastructure.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

SaaS Database Migration To Heroku Postgres

Over the course of my 30+ year career in Information Technology, I have encountered my fair share of proof-of-concept or prototype applications that have found their way into a productional state. This has always been a direct conflict with the original intent of the work that was created. While this...
Public Healthcreators.com

China's 5G Tech Threat: Time to Stop the Digital Malware Pandemic

Mounting evidence strongly indicates the COVID-19/Wuhan virus escaped from a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan in November 2019. An accidental or premeditated release? The motive matters. However, this chain of events is certain: The initial incident caused the disease to spread throughout China. The embarrassed Chinese Communist Party...
Aerospace & Defensenationaldefensemagazine.org

COVID-19 Expands Military Use of AR, VR Glasses

WEB EXCLUSIVE: COVID-19 Expands Military Use of AR, VR Glasses. Virtual and augmented reality glasses are being used by the services to more easily work remotely as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus crisis. When the pandemic began in the United States in 2020, collaborating while remaining socially...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Google previews Cloud TPU VMs for AI and scientific workloads

Google LLC today introduced a new infrastructure option for its cloud platform that will enable enterprises to provision instances with Tensor Processing Units, the search giant’s internally developed artificial intelligence chips. Cloud TPU VMs, as the new instances are called, are available in preview. Early adopters are using them for...