Please Enable JavaScript

Cybersecurity was front-page news in May, here is a look at cybersecurity news and resources from the past month. With the Colonial Pipeline hack, cybersecurity was front-page news in May. In the wake of the attack, DHS announced cyber requirements for critical pipeline owners and operators, President Biden signed a Cybersecurity Executive Order aimed at the modernization of cybersecurity defenses and improving information sharing, and CISA and the FBI released a cybersecurity advisory on best practices for preventing business disruption from specific ransomware actors.