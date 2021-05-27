Dessa stays busy even as pandemic changes her approach to work

“On paper, we’ve only been together for around two and a half years,” says the painter Ivy Getty of her relationship with photographer Toby Engel. But in this pandemic-prompted, dog-year-style acceleration we’re living through, she reckons it’s been longer: “If you’re spending lockdown with somebody, it’s like you’re together for triple the time.” Throngs of other pandemic-era loves have matched this pace—a 2020 trend dubbed the “turbo relationship.” “It was like we pressed fast-forward,” Getty says. “But it didn’t feel rushed.” Still, when Engel proposed last summer, at a restaurant in Capri, Getty was taken aback. Only when he produced his mother’s sapphire ring did she realize what was happening. This November, the couple will marry at the San Francisco manse that once belonged to her grandmother Ann—an antiquarian who filled the home with 18th-century furnishings and Chinese-export porcelain.