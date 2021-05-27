Lift New York’s charter cap
All families want to send their kids to the best schools possible. But in New York City, not all parents have that freedom — especially low-income and Black families who don’t have the privilege of living in the “right” ZIP code or school zone. As we recover from a pandemic that has hit communities of color the hardest, we have a unique opportunity to improve the city’s education landscape, and an obligation to ensure an equitable recovery where every kid has a chance to succeed.www.nydailynews.com