Pa. school won’t allow student’s graduation sash celebrating her heritage: ‘We have to be consistent’
Sofia Oliveira, a senior at East Pennsboro Area High School, was hoping to use her upcoming graduation ceremony on June 4 as an opportunity to celebrate her dual heritage. Oliveira had planned to wear a sash decorated with both the American and Brazilian flag over her gown at the graduation ceremony. She identifies as both white and Latina, and grew up in a home with parents that spoke English, Portuguese and Spanish.www.pennlive.com