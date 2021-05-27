Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pa. school won’t allow student’s graduation sash celebrating her heritage: ‘We have to be consistent’

Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sofia Oliveira, a senior at East Pennsboro Area High School, was hoping to use her upcoming graduation ceremony on June 4 as an opportunity to celebrate her dual heritage. Oliveira had planned to wear a sash decorated with both the American and Brazilian flag over her gown at the graduation ceremony. She identifies as both white and Latina, and grew up in a home with parents that spoke English, Portuguese and Spanish.

www.pennlive.com
View All 30 Commentsarrow_down
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
76K+
Followers
39K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
East Pennsboro Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Sash#Graduate School#Graduation Ceremonies#Graduate College#Home School#College Kids#Pa School#American#Brazilian#The Brazilian Air Force#Latino#Hacc#Graduation Attire#Graduation Policy#Tradition#Schools#Diplomas#Commencement#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Country
Brazil
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. teachers union president wants to see students back in the classroom in 2021-22

The head of Pennsylvania’s largest teacher union is making it clear that he believes districts can return to in-person instruction safely in the 2021-22 school year. With the end of the current school year approaching and thoughts turning to students’ return in the fall, Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey is encouraging districts to make face-to-face instruction in accordance with the health and safety recommendations of state and national health experts a top priority in the next school year.
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

State's largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The president of Pennsylvania's largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a "top priority" now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children...