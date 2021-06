June 1 (UPI) -- With presidential elections due to take place on June 18, the theocratic dictatorship that rules Iran faced a dilemma: 592 people had registered as candidates. Three of them were even sufficiently delinquent to be considered credible in the eyes of the mullahs. But the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had to choose one who he would ensure would be backed by the powerful Guardian Council and would then be certain to win the election based on intimidation, buying votes, stuffed ballot boxes and outright fakery.