Cherokee County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN CHEROKEE...CRAWFORD WESTERN BARTON AND NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 500 AM CDT At 358 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Girard, moving east at 30 mph. Other storms 4 miles east of Parsons will also move east at 30 mph affecting Cherokee County and possibly Jasper County. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Northern Joplin... Pittsburg Webb City... Prairie State Park Carl Junction... Frontenac Columbus... Girard Oronogo... Carterville Arma... Liberal Cherokee... Airport Drive Weir... Alba Sherman... Mulberry Scammon... Purcell A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for southeastern Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING A front and area of surface low pressure is moving into the area and winds have weaken. Gusty northerly winds will occur today with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible at times which is below Advisory levels.
Crawford County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:56:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crawford The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Barton County in southwestern Missouri Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri Western Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Southern Polk County in southwestern Missouri Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 400 PM CDT Sunday. * At 951 AM CDT, Doppler radar and rain gauges indicated that 1 to 2 inches of rain fell across the area late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nevada, Fort Scott, Lamar, El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Greenfield, Lockwood and Golden City. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Highway 54, 3 miles east of Deerfield, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Route KK at Dry Wood Creek 5 miles northwest of Moundville, Route K at Cedar Creek southwest of Caplinger Mills and Route K at Dry Wood Creek east of Arcadia. This advisory will replace the previously issued Flood Advisories for the area.