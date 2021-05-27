Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barton; Jasper SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN CHEROKEE...CRAWFORD WESTERN BARTON AND NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 500 AM CDT At 358 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Girard, moving east at 30 mph. Other storms 4 miles east of Parsons will also move east at 30 mph affecting Cherokee County and possibly Jasper County. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Northern Joplin... Pittsburg Webb City... Prairie State Park Carl Junction... Frontenac Columbus... Girard Oronogo... Carterville Arma... Liberal Cherokee... Airport Drive Weir... Alba Sherman... Mulberry Scammon... Purcell A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for southeastern Kansas.alerts.weather.gov