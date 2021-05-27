Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barton County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Jasper by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barton; Jasper SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN CHEROKEE...CRAWFORD WESTERN BARTON AND NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 500 AM CDT At 358 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Girard, moving east at 30 mph. Other storms 4 miles east of Parsons will also move east at 30 mph affecting Cherokee County and possibly Jasper County. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Northern Joplin... Pittsburg Webb City... Prairie State Park Carl Junction... Frontenac Columbus... Girard Oronogo... Carterville Arma... Liberal Cherokee... Airport Drive Weir... Alba Sherman... Mulberry Scammon... Purcell A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for southeastern Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Jasper, MO
City
Frontenac, MO
County
Jasper County, MO
County
Barton County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#Weather Radar#Severe Flooding#Storm#Crawford Western Barton#Cherokee County#Northern Cherokee#Torrential Rainfall#Pittsburg Webb City#Northern Joplin#Doppler Radar#Localized Flooding#Airport Drive Weir#Southeastern Kansas#Liberal Cherokee#Girard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Barton County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 12:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barton FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN BOURBON, BARTON, CEDAR, DADE, WESTERN DALLAS, SOUTHERN POLK AND VERNON COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Barton County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri West Central Greene County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Northern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Southern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1215 PM CDT Sunday. * At 612 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamar, Greenfield, Ash Grove, Lockwood, Jasper, Golden City, Liberal and Sheldon. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Route K at Turnback Creek west of Everton, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Highway 126 at The Spring River 3 miles north of Jasper, Route H at The Spring River just west of Jasper and Route AA at White Oak Creek north of Plew.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone; Taney; Vernon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING A front and area of surface low pressure is moving into the area and winds have weaken. Gusty northerly winds will occur today with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible at times which is below Advisory levels.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton, Ozark, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; Newton; Ozark; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Eastern Newton County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 100 PM CDT Sunday. * At 653 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nixa, Ozark, Branson, Monett, Aurora, Mount Vernon, Forsyth and Highlandville. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Highway 13 at Pine Run northwest of Galena, Route BB at Crane Creek 2 miles north of Elsey, Route AA, 2 miles north of Galena, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins, Route CC at Spring Creek south of Hurley and Highway 13 at Railey Creek just south of Galena.