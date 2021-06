How does a democratic country find itself tipping into authoritarianism? Ben Rhodes, President Barack Obama's deputy national security adviser, has written a memoir—After the Fall: Being American in the World We've Made—based on his insights from politicians, activists and dissidents who have been on the front lines of the fight against authoritarianism and ethnonationalism in their own countries. "While clear-eyed about how the United States has contributed to these global trends, he offers a vision of how the country can usher in a brighter future." You will hear from him and Vivian Salama, national security correspondent at The Wall Street Journal, for this important dive into the ideological threats facing our nation.