Are battles against your body becoming more frequent with time? Finding it difficult to concentration on your work, when all you can follow is the pain that travels from your neck, down the spine, and through your legs? If so, you might be experiencing a combination of back, sciatica, and nerve pains. In such cases, individuals are either prescribed pills that induce slight side effects or are recommended invasive surgeries. What if we were able to introduce you to a simple solution that neither requires surgeries nor pills, would you consider it? The turning point here is that this supposed solution literally hugs the spinal cord without causing any damage. The purpose of this review is to highlight the lo and behold, SpineRelief.