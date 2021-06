Nine of the 24 teams at the postponed European Championship will host matches at this year’s tournament but no city has more games on the schedule than London. The English won the 1966 World Cup after playing six straight matches at Wembley Stadium and they could play another six at the famous venue this year. Five other teams will also play all their group games at home. They include Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Denmark. Hungary, Russia and Scotland have two group games each at home. The last team to host the European Championship and win it was France in 1984.