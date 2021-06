I like messy-hearted humans—the ones who aren’t afraid to live their lives drenched in every shade and color of the rainbow. I like humans that walk the unmarked paths and the washboard dirt roads, even if it means taking some routes alone. I like humans that radiate a warm golden glow – every salty air hue of a summer sunset. However, don’t ever foolishly think that I will not love your dark and stormy moments just as much, because I will. I will honor the messy days alongside you, allow them to visit and then send them on their way. There are days that must happen to you, so just know that you will never endure them alone.