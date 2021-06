AVON PARK — When the Avon Park Founders Garden Club approached Diany Tavarez to present her with the Yard of the Month Award in April, she declined to accept the award saying her yard was not yet ready. She asked to be contacted in another month. We went back to the home at 105 Wiggins Ave. this month and she was ready to accept the award. A neighbor recommended the yard to the Garden Club. The yard has several blooming plants to be seen.