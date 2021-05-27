Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mifflinburg, PA

Mifflinburg Garden Tour sponsored by the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum

By MATT FARRAND The Standard-Journal
Milton Daily Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIFFLINBURG — Six gardens, a museum and the Artisan Corner Co-op will be featured in the Mifflinburg Garden Tour sponsored by the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum. The tour is planned for 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at eight sites in the Mifflinburg Area. Registration is $10 or $12 the day of the tour, and can be done in advance via the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum Facebook page under “events.” Participants can start at any one of the eight sites.

www.standard-journal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Mifflinburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mifflinburg Garden Tour#The Artisan Corner Co Op#The Co Op Corner#K S Unique Creations#Hinoki Cypress#Green St#Fairy Gardens#Tour Stop#Chairman Dave Holman#Baskets#Bloom#Foliage Demonstrations#Wire Tree Wrapping#Area Mountains#Virginia Bluebells
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Mifflinburg, PAPosted by
The Daily Item

New business in Mifflinburg is an Olde Soul

MIFFLINBURG — Miranda Swartzlander counted among the dozens of vendors at the former Buggy Town Mercantile on Mifflinburg’s east side. Now, she owns the business. The artisan and antique co-op rebranded as Olde Soul Trading Co., 141 E. Chestnut St. (Route 45), when Swartzlander officially took over on April 1. She’s working to capitalize on every inch of the 12,000 square feet of usable rental space.
Mifflinburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

Restauranteur keeps Native American culture alive

MIFFLINBURG — Giving a "voice" to indigenous American cuisine has been a long-standing goal of one Union County entrepreneur. With that in mind, Joe Haber opened Tomahawks Tacos at 456 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, in early April. He had previously been selling his unique-to-the-area foods from the Lewisburg Farmer's Market. Though...
Mifflinburg, PAnewsitem.com

Love of horses could shape a career

MIFFLINBURG — It is probably safe to say enterprising Michaela Heimbach of Mifflinburg is exploring many options. Heimbach, 22, currently works at The Tack Room in Vicksburg and a West Milton restaurant. She has set up the basics of a T-shirt screen printing business and has used her certification as a horse massage therapist for clients.
Mifflinburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

Gutelius House to be open Sunday

MIFFLINBURG — The Gutelius House Museum, located at 432 Green St., Mifflinburg, will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 16. The house recently received a donation of items from a former Mifflinburg resident. Included are many photos, pieces of clothing and documents showing the life and times of a descendant of the Gutelius family.
Mifflinburg, PAPosted by
The Daily Item

New Mifflinburg festival ready to take 'flight'

MIFFLINBURG — Blues and brews make the theme of the upcoming Spring Flight Festival and Blues Party in Mifflinburg. The event is set for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 22 at the Mifflinburg VFW Carnival Grounds along Route 45. It features 10 wineries, three craft breweries, three distilleries and four live blues bands plus a combined 60 vendors with food, art and crafts. The cost is $40 for those partaking in tastings. Admission is free for those just coming to stroll and listen to music.
Mifflinburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

Mifflinburg Spring Flight Festival back on track

MIFFLINBURG — An upcoming day of music, art, crafts and adult beverages organized by the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association (MHRA) was more than a year in the making. The Mifflinburg Spring Flight Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at the Mifflinburg VFW Carnival...
Mifflinburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

Artists sought for library auction

MIFFLINBURG — Items for an Online Artisan Auction to benefit the Herr Memorial Library were being sought from now through the last Saturday of the month. Artists of all ages and skill levels may stop by the Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg, or call 570-966-0831. It was noted that Saturday, May 29 was the deadline to fill out an application to submit work.
Mifflinburg, PAPosted by
The Daily Item

Artists sought for Mifflinburg library’s Online Artisan Auction

MIFFLINBURG — The Herr Memorial Library invites artists of all ages and skill levels to submit their works for the library’s upcoming Online Artisan Auction. For the month of June all submitted art will be listed on an online auction website with some pieces available to view in person at the library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. Proceeds from items sold at the event will be split evenly with the artist and the library. The library’s portion will be used toward new materials, programming and summer quest programs.
Union County, PAMilton Daily Standard

Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade returning

LEWISBURG — The committee for the area’s summer gala to honor military veterans confirmed Thursday that it would return with an alternate format for 2021. The Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade (UCV4JP) will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday Aug. 7 at the Silver Moon Complex, Route 15 and Zeigler Road, Kelly Township.
Union County, PAMilton Daily Standard

Union County libraries launch summer reading program

LEWISBURG — Readers of all ages explore the animal kingdom as part of the Union County Library System’s summer quest program, “Tails & Tales.”. Through the support of Fulton Financial Advisors at Fulton Bank, Summer Quest programs that encourage children, teens and adults to read and explore are being offered by Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and West End Library in Laurelton.
Mifflinburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

Students of the Month in Mifflinburg

MIFFLINBURG — The March Students of the Month from Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School were recently recognized. Third-grader Callen Hommel, the son of Kevin and Alyse Hommel, of Millmont, was recognized. Callen’s favorite subject is gym. Outside of school, Callen plays baseball and football. In his free time, Callen enjoys hunting, fishing, hiking and running in 5K races. Callen’s favorite place to visit is Tennessee. In the future, Callen hopes to work for the National Football League.