Mifflinburg Garden Tour sponsored by the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum

MIFFLINBURG — The Herr Memorial Library invites artists of all ages and skill levels to submit their works for the library’s upcoming Online Artisan Auction. For the month of June all submitted art will be listed on an online auction website with some pieces available to view in person at the library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. Proceeds from items sold at the event will be split evenly with the artist and the library. The library’s portion will be used toward new materials, programming and summer quest programs.