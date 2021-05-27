Mifflinburg Garden Tour sponsored by the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum
MIFFLINBURG — Six gardens, a museum and the Artisan Corner Co-op will be featured in the Mifflinburg Garden Tour sponsored by the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum. The tour is planned for 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at eight sites in the Mifflinburg Area. Registration is $10 or $12 the day of the tour, and can be done in advance via the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum Facebook page under “events.” Participants can start at any one of the eight sites.www.standard-journal.com