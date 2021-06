Today, I drove an hour through grueling Chicago traffic to get coffee at a hip cafe in Uptown with my old math tutor. In high school, she not only made calculus more bearable, but made my life more bearable. She’s one of the smartest, wittiest people I’ve ever known, and she never ceases to amaze me with her wisdom. As much as she coached me through integrals, she also coached me through the daily trials and tribulations of growing up, and I’m a better person for it. It was good to see her after not speaking face-to-face in approximately one whole pandemic.