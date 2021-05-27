Cancel
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibit in Orlando

By SHARON WEATHERHEAD Correspondent
midfloridanewspapers.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO — Many people are fascinated with the tragic story of the Titanic, a magnificent “unsinkable” passenger ship owned by White Star Lines. This is the only exhibition that features actual items recovered from the Titanic’s wreck site. It is a very moving experience. The letters RMS before Titanic designated...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
