Titanic: The Artifact Exhibit in Orlando

THESE DAYS, NOT ALL WEDDINGS ARE LARGE scale affairs. Some couples are opting for more budget-friendly alternatives, and Reverend Ray Alonzo is offering just that with Micro Weddings on a Budget in Winter Park. The idea for inexpensive and memorable weddings came about to fill a need in the market. As Alonzo says, “A micro wedding is the perfect way to have your dream wedding in an intimate, memorable and budget-friendly way. It allows you to invite a small guest list of your nearest, dearest friends and family for an intimate affair that blends big impact details at a fraction of the cost.” How does it work? Top Orlando wedding professionals come together in one space to make wedding dreams come true. Couples can choose from a variety of packages designed to fit any budget, including all-inclusive wedding packages—all under $1,500. Alonzo also offers off-site packages at Mead Botanical Garden for couples with a slightly larger budget ($2,197-$2,997). The Micro Weddings team pulls everything together—from hair and makeup to the cake to the champagne toast and photography.