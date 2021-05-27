Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Duchess of Cambridge wears the perfect plaid trench to a private Cruella screening

By Bianca Betancourt
Harper's Bazaar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the Duchess of Cambridge has learned anything from Cruella de Vil, it's that a good coat makes the outfit. Last night, Kate and her husband, Prince William, hosted a private drive-in screening of the upcoming Disney film Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The event was set up for NHS staff and employees, to recognise their vital and tireless work amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Cambridges arrived at the venue in a 1966 2A Land Rover, which previously belonged to William's late grandfather, Prince Philip, and was loaned to the couple for the evening by Queen Elizabeth II.

www.harpersbazaar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manolo Blahnik
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duchess Of Cambridge#The Duchess#British Royal Family#Uk#Trench Coat#Beige Trench#Disney#Nhs#Cambridges#Harper S Bazaar#Plaid Trench#Dress#Outerwear#London#Premiere#Edinburgh#Holyroodhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestownandcountrymag.com

Just 25 Photos of the Royal Family with Cakes

Everyone loves a slice of cake, and the British royals are no exception. Between their many elaborate events, dinners, and, of course, weddings, there are plenty of opportunities for cake-eating. Naturally, they have their favorites—Queen Elizabeth is a longtime fan of the Chocolate Biscuit Cake, bringing it with her when she travels. Even Queen Victoria had a piece of sponge cake every day with her afternoon tea. No matter which royal family member, a slice of this delicious dessert tends to spark joy. Below, find 25 delightful photos of British royals with cake—but beware, sugar cravings may occur.
Tennisgoodhousekeeping.com

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge play tennis on last day of royal tour of Scotland

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed off their sporty sides on Thursday (27 May) during the last day of their royal tour of Scotland. Will and Kate picked up their tennis rackets to get stuck into a session with the Lawn Tennis Association's Youth programme, which aims to make the sport as accessible as possible to children around the UK.
HealthBeaumont Enterprise

Duchess of Cambridge 'hugely grateful' for 1st vaccine dose

LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Cambridge has received her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as Britain extends its inoculation program to younger people. Kate, the 39-year-old wife of Prince William, received her shot at London's Science Museum, a mass vaccination center near the couple's home at Kensington Palace, according to a photo posted on their Twitter feed. She got vaccinated a few weeks after her husband.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

The Duchess Of Cambridge Turns To A Favourite Designer For A V&A Visit

For a solo trip to the newly reopened V&A, the Duchess of Cambridge turned to one of her favourite designers, Alessandra Rich, to strike a celebratory note. The Duchess, in a red pleated houndstooth dress by the Italian-born, London-based designer, and black Jennifer Chamandi pumps, had a first look at the new Alice in Wonderland exhibition at the museum, which has been closed to the public since the onset of the pandemic.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Duchess of Cambridge is a spice girl, says Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge joked that the Duchess of Cambridge “likes a bit of spice” as they attended an event in Edinburgh to help prepare food for vulnerable families. The pair are currently on a royal tour to Scotland and paid a visit to Sikh Sanjog, which was established in 1989 to support women from the Sikh community integrate into wider Scottish society, and provided curry meals twice a week to the disadvantaged during the COVID-19 lockdown.
TennisVogue

14 Of The Duchess Of Cambridge’s Best Girl Next Door Moments

During her decade in the spotlight, the Duchess of Cambridge’s royal wardrobe has come to be defined by Alexander McQueen formalwear, frequent nods to the British high street and homegrown talent, and most recently, something of a love affair with Alessandra Rich’s vintage-inspired dresses. But despite the whirlwind of public engagements, foreign tours and black-tie galas that is royal life, Kate often appears happiest in casual gear – whether she’s going head-to-head with husband Prince William in a boat race, or yomping across a Norfolk field in her Barbour coat and the flat Penelope Chilvers boots she’s had since her early twenties.
Societygoodhousekeeping.com

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cook with Edinburgh group which distributes meals in the community

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been cooking with an Edinburgh community group which distributes meals to vulnerable families. Prince William and Kate joined the staff at Sikh Sanjogto during their visit to Scotland. A video of the royal couple helping to cook and package the food as well as photographs of them speaking to staff were shared on their official Instagram page.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Kate Middleton receives COVID vaccine

Kate Middleton has received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, announced on Saturday that she got her first shot one day prior in London. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum. I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing," a statement from the official Kensington Royal Twitter account.
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

How to get the Duchess of Cambridge's look with easy outfit ideas

It's time to get some style inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate never fails to look chic, whether she is dressing up for a smart engagement or stepping out in more casual attire. To recreate Kate's style, it's all about investing in your capsule wardrobe. Think simple, elegant and...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoy date night in the town where they first met!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a date night at a local restaurant in the town where they first met at university. Prince William and his wife Catherine - who was previously known as Kate Middleton - returned to the Scottish town of St. Andrews this week, where they first met two decades ago when they both attended the University of St. Andrews, and marked the special occasion by visiting a restaurant called Frogans for a romantic date night.
MoviesBoston Globe

In ‘Cruella,’ the de Vil doesn’t wear Prada

Character names don’t come any better than Cruella de Vil — you know, the fur-loving, dog-detesting “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” villainess with the shock of white hair. The 1961 Disney animated film got a live-action remake in 1996 as “101 Dalmatians,” with Glenn Close sinking her canines into the role. Playing Hamlet may or may not be every actor’s ambition. But playing a cartoon character is every actor’s dream.
Designers & CollectionsTelegraph

The Duchess of Cambridge dazzles in an £849 tartan coat from her new favourite British brand

The Duchess of Cambridge has pulled out all the stops for her Scottish ‘tourdrobe’ this week, debuting a series of carefully considered new wardrobe additions which not only pay tribute to the country she’s visiting but should be staples for years to come, from a ‘Saltire blue’ pleated skirt worn on Monday to a pink jumper from Campbell’s of Beauly worn for land yachting on the beach on Wednesday morning.