Poetry Pieces: Soldier's Cemetery

The monthly meeting of the “Connecticut, (CT,) Poetry Society Workshop - Online Zoom Meeting” is tomorrow, Friday, June 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The group meets every month to encourage each other’s love for writing poetry. Participants must be willing to share their original poetry aloud to the group. Copies of the poetry should be emailed in advance to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Rauth will distribute the poems to the group shortly before the session. Space is strictly limited to just 15 attendees to promote discussion among all the participants. There is no charge; online registration is required. The Zoom invitation link will be emailed to registrants shortly before the event. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.