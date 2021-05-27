Elektron’s Power Handle BP-1 makes the Model:Cycles and Model:Samples truly portable, and could be the accessory you actually need

Improve your health and fitness sessions with the WearME 4-in-1 fitness wearable. This advanced gadget acts as a companion that tracks your body posture, temperature, heart rate, lungs, and more. In fact, it includes an EKG monitor, IR thermometer, stethoscope, and fitness tracker to monitor your body’s vitals and help you exercise with proper form. Whether you’re at home or on the go, this device has a smart sensor that works together with a custom jacket and companion app to better your overall health. A multimodal sensing solution, WearME captures physiological and range-of-motion data at any point on your body. Additionally, you can connect up to 14 WearME sensors wirelessly for full-body motion tracking! This 4-in-1 fitness wearable uses its own encrypted wireless body mesh network, so you don’t need a Wi-Fi connection. Simply turn on the WearME devices, insert them in desired clothing pockets, and begin your exercise.