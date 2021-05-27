Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Elektron’s Power Handle BP-1 makes the Model:Cycles and Model:Samples truly portable, and could be the accessory you actually need

By Ben Rogerson
MusicRadar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what looks like a fine marriage of style and function, Elektron has released the Power Handle BP-1 for its Model:Cycles groovebox and Model:Samples sampler. As its name suggests, this adds both battery power and a handle to the aforementioned devices, meaning that you can make music with them anywhere you like.

www.musicradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Battery Power#Music Technology#Aa#Power Handle Bp 1#Model#Accessory#Batteries#Accessories#Samples#Cycles Groovebox#Style#Bp#Stand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Lifestyleadventure-journal.com

Camp Cool: The MoonShade is the Lightweight, Portable, Temporary Awning You Need

Let’s talk shade—sitting in it, not throwing it. You don’t have to live in the desert, as I do, to have a fine appreciation for the temperature differential between direct sun and shadowed coolness. Or consider precip: One time on Gooseberry Mesa, with temps in the 30s, a combination of snow and snotty rain fell from the sky and my buddy Sinuhe and I rigged a tarp between my Vanagon and his Discovery so we could stay dry. I think we all know that a little roofing can go a long way.
Electronicschromeunboxed.com

The new Power Connector accessory makes Nest Thermostats compatible with more homes

A new accessory now available for pre-order on the Google Store makes it possible to set up Nest Thermostats in homes where they would previously have been incompatible. By using the Nest Compatibility Checker, many users were disappointed to find that they couldn’t enjoy having a smart thermostat in their homes, but the Nest Power Connector changes that.
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Two Notes Torpedo Captor X Reactive Load Box DI and Attenuator

Excellent tones. Quality construction. Compact size. Generous library of virtual cabs. Loads third-party IRs. Excellent editing software for Mac, PC, iOS, and Android. Dual XLR outputs. Great price. Non-switchable ohmage. No dedicated 4-ohm model. Two Notes is a familiar name among IR users. Besides offering a range of hardware speaker...
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Mesa CabClone IR+ Reactive Load Attenuator & IR Cab Simulator Review

Superb construction. Full collection of Mesa cabinet/speaker IRs. Stores 16 IRs onboard. Traditional MIDI I/O jacks. Supports third-party IRs. Continuously adjustable attenuation levels. No switchable ohmage. No editing software. No effects. Only includes Mesa IRs (but you can load third-party IRs). Mesa Boogie's CabClone IR+ is a major upgrade on...
Musicgadgetify.com

Dusk: App Connected Electrochromic Smart Sunglasses

Here is a pair of sunglasses that connect to your smartphone for easy tint control. The Dusk Sunglasses let you listen to music, take calls, and use Siri while keeping your ears open. It comes with preset tint levels but you can make changes on your phone. The case has space for your Apple AirTags.
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Fitbit may soon add Snoring detection to its smart wearables

The Fitbit lineup of smart wearable devices will soon have a snoring detection feature added to them. There will also include an enhanced noise detection mechanism that will generate data on sound activity around the device’s wearer even while asleep. Snoring is one sleep activity that could disrupt sleep for...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

STORM 2 Adjustable Power Bank with See-Through Design

Meet the STORM 2 Power Bank: a versatile device that can charge your favorite gadgets on the go. It comes with a 25600mAh battery and adjustable DC output of 3.3 to 25.2V. It has a see-through design and a 1.14″ LCD display that shows you vital information about the power bank.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Sony SRS-XG500 Waterproof & Dustproot Bluetooth Party Speaker

Meet the Sony SRS-XG500 Bluetooth Party Speaker: an IP66 water resistant and dustproof speaker that you can take anywhere to have fun. It lasts up to 30 hours on battery. It has a lightweight design and convenient handle. This speaker has a LED ring and mic/guitar rear input. More gadgets...
Carstopgear.com

Crivens, Morgan is now doing actual model year updates

When Morgan launched the new Plus Four and Plus Six, the pair were described as ‘modern Morgans’. Based, as they are, on a thoroughly new aluminium chassis that will – in time – play host to fancy new stuff like electrified powertrains and active safety systems. Further proof of how...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Double-Layered Electric Rice Cookers

As technology advances to facilitate our daily lives, the BO-ON rice cooker emerges into the spotlight. While the sleek kitchen appliance may seem ordinary at first, its compact size is deceptive to what lies on the inside. This innovative rice cooking technology is the brainchild of the Dot design company.
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

All iPhone 13 Models Could Feature Sensor Shift Camera Stabilization

According to a report from DigiTimes, they claim that all the iPhone 13 models will feature sensor shift image stabilization technology. Right now, this technology is only used in the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but if the report is true, all iPhone 13 models could end up benefiting from the inclusion of this tech.
Computersgadgetify.com

Chafitz Boris 2.5 Modular Chess Computer

In the past few years, we have covered plenty of classic chess computers. The Chafitz Boris 2.5 is also worth a look. It is a modular chess computer from 1980 with an estimated rating of 1800 ELO. It has a plug & play design. It is powered by a 2Mhz processor with 2KB RAM.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

WearME 4-in-1 fitness wearable has an EKG monitor, IR thermometer, stethoscope, and more

Improve your health and fitness sessions with the WearME 4-in-1 fitness wearable. This advanced gadget acts as a companion that tracks your body posture, temperature, heart rate, lungs, and more. In fact, it includes an EKG monitor, IR thermometer, stethoscope, and fitness tracker to monitor your body’s vitals and help you exercise with proper form. Whether you’re at home or on the go, this device has a smart sensor that works together with a custom jacket and companion app to better your overall health. A multimodal sensing solution, WearME captures physiological and range-of-motion data at any point on your body. Additionally, you can connect up to 14 WearME sensors wirelessly for full-body motion tracking! This 4-in-1 fitness wearable uses its own encrypted wireless body mesh network, so you don’t need a Wi-Fi connection. Simply turn on the WearME devices, insert them in desired clothing pockets, and begin your exercise.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

ROCCAT Syn Pro Air Wireless 3D Audio RGB Gaming Headset

Every gamer knows the importance of investing in a decent pair of headsets. The ROCCAT Syn Pro Air is an RGB 3D Audio Headset that helps you get more into your favorite games. It is powered by Stellar wireless technology and lasts up to 24 hours on battery. This headset...