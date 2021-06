Escalating conflict between armed groups in the rural Roberto Payán municipality, in western Colombia’s Nariño department, has forced more than 1,500 people to flee their homes. People from the Unión de Cuenca community council area are now living in unacceptable conditions in schools and other buildings, which are not equipped to safely house them. Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) calls on regional and national authorities to immediately increase protection for these people and many others in the area who have been repeatedly impacted by violence in recent months.