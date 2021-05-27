[Update: OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord 200 5G] OnePlus is gearing up to launch two new Nord phones
Last year’s OnePlus Nord marked the return of OnePlus to the mid-range segment. The OnePlus Nord was a runaway success, earning rave reviews from users and reviewers alike thanks to its great price-to-performance ratio. So it’s only natural that OnePlus will be looking to repeat the same success with a Nord successor (or two actually). And it looks like the announcement for the next Nord phone might just be around the corner.www.xda-developers.com