Chrome preps for Google’s Material You and Android 12’s bouncy scrolling

By Pranob Mehrotra
xda-developers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we’re still a few months away from the first stable Android 12 release, Google has started updating its apps to follow Android 12’s new Material You design language. Recently, Google added a new flag in Chrome 90 for Android that brings a minor Material You-inspired design change to the app’s overflow menu. Along with that, Chrome for Android is also getting support for Android 12’s bouncy scrolling, which we first spotted in Android 12 DP3 earlier this year.

