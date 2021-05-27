Chrome preps for Google’s Material You and Android 12’s bouncy scrolling

No, Google has not resurrected Google Reader, but it is working on a feature in Chrome that lets you follow multiple RSS feeds. Chrome users will soon see a “follow” button pop up that will add the website to an RSS repository. Every new tab in Chrome will then open up a “reader” of sorts displaying the latest content from those feeds—again, this is not Google Reader. You won’t be able to switch between RSS feeds the way you would in an app like Feedly, for instance. But you will get a chronological look at what your favorite sites are publishing.