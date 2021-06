Launching a new IP in this day and age seems terrifying. The task of establishing a new world on a new name and the hope that gamers want to devote time to playing is becoming less common in the AAA scene. As publishers opt to just build off the backs of already established franchises, Bandai Namco is taking a chance on their upcoming action-RPG Scarlet Nexus. After spending some time playing the most recent demo, I really wanted to take a look at what this title offers to compare it to the publisher’s established licenses and see if has what it takes to become a series.