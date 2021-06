(TriceEdneyWire.com)—While the economy generated 916,000 jobs in March, it only generated 266,000 in April, essentially slowing the previous month’s momentum. Last month, the Biden team was crowing about economic progress. Republicans were suggesting that the economy made so much progress that we don’t need the stimulus embodied in the American Families Plan or the American Jobs plan, Biden proposals that will inject $4 trillion into the economy. Republicans say that unemployed people won’t go back to work because they get too much money from unemployment benefits and that there is a “labor shortage.”