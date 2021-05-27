Emily Rogers backs today’s Bloomberg report about Switch Pro, could be unveiled this week

Bloomberg has published a report from various industry sources that a Nintendo Switch Pro announcement is imminent. The enhanced system will replace the current Switch and will be sold alongside the Switch Lite. Bloomberg says that the system is expected to launch in September or October. Nintendo insider Emily Rogers has hinted that the reveal of the revised Switch could be soon as today or tomorrow. She also says that the Bloomberg report lines up with what she has heard over the last few months. As always this is a rumour, but it does seem fairly solid. We shall have to wait and see what transpires.