Older protocols are hard to kill. From consumer-based protocols like SMBv1 to network-based protocols like Windows NT LAN Manager (NTLM), we typically need time and planning to move off protocols that we rely on. Many of us are still using NTLM to authenticate to our networks especially for remote access during the pandemic. This old but well-used protocol was the default for network authentication in the Windows NT 4.0 operating system. It is less secure than more modern protocols such as Kerberos.