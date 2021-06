Bangladesh has some achievements of its own; There are some distinctions, and there are some brilliant people to be pleased with those that have taken themselves to the heights of skyscrapers within the radiant vastness of action and personality. Zeeshan Chowdhury Juwel, an enlightened man, eminent education reformer, education entrepreneur and visionary of recent education, Success are some things that occupies a neighborhood of each human need Since 2016, the general idea of upper education abroad has started within the capital Dhaka. Zeeshan Chowdhury Juwel worked tirelessly for the implementation of Zeeshan Chowdhury Juwel Education for All.