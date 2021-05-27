RedMagic 6R with 144Hz display, SD888, 55W charging, and 7.8mm chassis launched for 2,699 Yuan (~$423)

Back in March this year, Nubia launched two gaming phones named the Red Magic 6 and the Red Magic 6 Pro, both of which featured the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SOC and a 165Hz display. There wasn’t much difference between the two phones except for the fact that the Pro version supported up to 120W fast charging and had a 16GB RAM variant as well. Well, today, Nubia launched the Red Magic 6R, the company’s latest gaming phone which is also the cheapest phone under the Red Magic 6 series.