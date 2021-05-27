Cancel
RedMagic 6R with 144Hz display, SD888, 55W charging, and 7.8mm chassis launched for 2,699 Yuan (~$423)

Cover picture for the articleNubia announced the RedMagic 6 and RedMagic 6 Pro gaming smartphones in Marc in CHina. The brand is back with another gaming phone called the RedMagic 6R. With a starting price of 2,699 Yuan (~$423), the RedMagic 6R offers top-notch specs like a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 888, up to 12 GB of RAM, and a decent battery with 55W fast charging, The handset is positioned lower than the RedMagic 6 smartphone.

