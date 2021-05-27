Voice of angles in COVID-19
In the last year, Covid-19 received all its attention and became an undeniable corner of the lives of everyone in society. There is a lot of research on and way to treat or pre-empt this disease every day, and everybody in the world follows This research is minutely detailed because these days’ health is the biggest issue for people. One research project that Kaveh Jafari a social scientist from East Mediterranean University and his colleague Mehmet Saydamin collaboration with the Professors from Stavanger University in Norwayundertook is to study the effects of COVID-19 on the mental of hospital nurses in the frontline war with COVID-19. This research-based on the posts of nurses and their own emotions on Instagram and their experience on coronavirus. The incredible findings have been published in a high-ranked Swiss health academic journal.www.timebulletin.com