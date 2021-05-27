The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Revisit Where They First Met And Fell In Love

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are taking a trip down memory lane, having spent the day at St Andrews University, where they first met and fell in love. The royal pair took part in a tree-planting ceremony as they visited the university campus and met with current students. Kate dressed in a classic black blazer and striped Breton top for the occasion - a style staple that she often turns to for more casual royal engagements.

