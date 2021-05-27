Leaders address districts' merger

Statement signed by Tim Cook, Mark Meek, Martha Schrader, Adam Marl, Denyse McGriff, Victoria Meinig, Kevin Yell, Ben James, Bob Stewart, Doug Neeley, Alice Norris, Kathy Ludwig, Sonya FischerAs community leaders who have worked with Larry Didway, outgoing Oregon City School District superintendent, we commend the Clackamas Education Service District (ESD) Board for selecting him as their next superintendent. Didway exemplifies the kind of leader we need for our schools and in Clackamas County. We know that leadership during these difficult times takes an extra measure of courage — to speak up for marginalized individuals and communities and to...