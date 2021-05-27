Cancel
Lady Gaga And Phoebe Buffay Singing Smelly Cat Is Everything We Wanted From The Friends Reunion

By Bonnie McLaren
Grazia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, you can finally watch the Friends reunion. And, honestly, we hate to use the phrase that everyone is using, but could we BE any more excited? No, no - we couldn't. When we first heard the news that the likes of Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber were joining the cast for celebrity cameos, we're not going to lie, one of the first things we wanted was for a superstar to join Phoebe Buffay and belt out the iconic hit Smelly Cat (which is still somehow playing on loop in our heads over 20 years later).

