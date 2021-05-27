Play Your Next 5E D&D Game as an Ilusion Warrior

With Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft out of the way, the next two big D&D books have been revealed on Amazon. Come and see what awaits!. D&D Live might not be for another month or so, but two big reveals have already been spotted, thanks to the unyielding retail machine that is Amazon. The product pages for the next two big D&D books have been unveiled. First up, the big summer adventure, The Wild Beyond the Witchlight: A Feywild Adventure, which explains the Feywild-related subclasses we saw in the last couple of Unearthed Arcanas. And then another setting book, Curriculum of Chaos, which crosses over D&D and Magic once again, this time with the scholastic book fair world that is Strixhaven. Which seems only fair, that setting was practically begging for an RPG book. Let’s take a closer look.