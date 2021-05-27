Cancel
Play Your Next 5E D&D Game as an Ilusion Warrior

Cover picture for the articleOver at Nerdarchy the YouTube channel Nerdarchists Dave and Ted mix illusion magic and combat prowess for a beguiling fifth edition Dungeons & Dragons character. The Illusion Warrior character for 5E D&D brings magical mischief to any adventure. Let’s get into it. Behind the CBG — Illusion Warrior. Every CBG...

Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

D&D 5e Guide: How To Play A Warlock

Warlocks are bastions of eldritch power, and one of the most popular classes in 5th Edition with good reason. You can do a lot as a Warlock in 5E. Warlocks are one of the more exciting classes in 5th Edition. They are magical characters, yet they don’t have to juggle as much as traditional spellcasters. Their powers all feel exciting to use. It’s not hard to see why they have shot up in popularity, supplanting even the Wizard in most traditional party makeups. But playing a Warlock can be tricky if you’re just starting out, so we’re here to help learn how to play a Warlock.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

D&D: Listen To The Sounds Of Dark Alliance

Dark Alliance release day is just three weeks away now, and to celebrate, the developers have teased out some of the epic soundtrack. Have a listen. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, the upcoming Co-Op brawler is just around the corner, less than a month from now. And with it comes a renewed take on Drizzt Do’Urden and his famous battle companions. The Devs have spoken at length about how music has helped to build the world of Dark Alliance and you can get a glimpse of how music and metal made magic in Dark Alliance:
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

D&D Trivia Party: Nice Kitties

Deadly enough to kill a commoner on their own, cats have long been part of D&D. Can you identify these monsters from D&D’s many histories?. ~Let’s see who the master loremaster really is. Have a great weekend everybody!. Last week’s answers (L to R):. Assassin Vine (3rd Edition) Shambling Mound...
Video Gamesbyteside.com

D&D reveals its next campaign adventure has a Feywild flavour

In gaming, Dungeons & Dragons has revealed the first details of the next campaign adventure setting, The Wild Beyond The WitchLight. The new campaign and setting guide takes players into the Feywild for the first time in the current 5th Edition of the game. We don’t know much yet, but the cover suggests a circus setting that probably has some dark hidden secrets behind the scenes.
Books & Literaturebelloflostsouls.net

D&D BREAKING – Next Two Books Leaked On Amazon, Set In Feywild & Strixhaven

With Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft out of the way, the next two big D&D books have been revealed on Amazon. Come and see what awaits!. D&D Live might not be for another month or so, but two big reveals have already been spotted, thanks to the unyielding retail machine that is Amazon. The product pages for the next two big D&D books have been unveiled. First up, the big summer adventure, The Wild Beyond the Witchlight: A Feywild Adventure, which explains the Feywild-related subclasses we saw in the last couple of Unearthed Arcanas. And then another setting book, Curriculum of Chaos, which crosses over D&D and Magic once again, this time with the scholastic book fair world that is Strixhaven. Which seems only fair, that setting was practically begging for an RPG book. Let’s take a closer look.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Let’s Play D&D With Loki

This week we’re putting on our trickster boots and figuring out how to take the most power with the least resistance as we add Loki to our next D&D session. The new Loki series came to Disney+ TODAY and whether you were excited enough to stay up until the wee hours of the morning to catch it or are still waiting until somebody gets home from work to watch it with them, it’s pretty evident that the entire internet is psyched to see Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the eponymous trickster god. So excited, in fact, that we should figure out how to make him playable in our next D&D campaign.
Lifestylebelloflostsouls.net

D&D Accessories: Dice Towers For Every Adventure

Whether you’re looking for a table statement piece or a compact tower you can fold away and bring on your next adventure, there’s a dice tower for everyone. I will always be a sucker for compact and space smart RPG accessories. Most of the group has to travel between games, and even when you don’t it’s always convenient to have things take up less space when you’re not using them. This 3D-printed dice tower looks snazzy in a large selection of colors, including the oil slick rainbow pictured, collapses down to the size of just a little more than the bottom-most segment, and the entire thing acts as a dice storage container when collapsed for easy transportation.
Video Gamesmythcreants.com

D&D 5E Bard Subclasses Ranked, Part 1

Last week, I wrapped up my barbarian subclass rankings. This week, it’s time for the bard. As a reminder, there are three main categories I will be looking at as I judge the power level of each subclass: combat strength, allowance for a range of powerful builds, and how it interacts with multiclassing. Since the bard has eight subclasses, this will be a two-part post, starting with the bottom four.
Video GamesIGN

Gearbox Reveals Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a Borderlands Spin-Off With a D&D Twist - Summer of Gaming

After multiple leaks in the last week teased it, Gearbox has now made it official: Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is real, and it's coming in early 2022. Our first-ever look at Wonderlands doesn't betray much of how close it will be to traditional Borderlands gameplay, but it does offer one hell of a setting. An unknown new character stands at an anvil, forging a very shiny gun which he then uses to fight an approaching dragon, aided midway through by the reappearance of the beloved farting Butt Stallion.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

D&D: The Five Best Critters To Polymorph Your Enemies Into

Got problems? Turn your enemies into a newt. But if that’s too slippery, you might wanna try one of these other critters instead. Wizards and witches turning their enemies into newts or frogs is a trope that’s older than Dungeons & Dragons, so it’s little wonder that once you hit a certain level, you can accomplish this feat for yourself. And in 5th Edition, you don’t even need to be a Wizard–lots of people can turn things into other things. But what should you transform your enemies into? Pick something too fast or with surprising mobility options and they might get away. With these five options you’ll have your enemies exactly where you want them.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

MTG Arena announcements for June: Full notes and updates

The month of June is packed with a number of exciting Magic: The Gathering Arena events, along with the start of spoilers for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in Forgotten Realms. Wizards of the Coast has unbanned Golos, Tireless Pilgrim and Winota, Joiner of Forces in Historic Brawl prior...
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

D&D: Wait Your Character Can Lift HOW Much?! – Using Powerful Build For Fun And Profit

With Powerful Build, not only do you lift, bro, you’re basically a superhero. Add in a little magic and you can almost pick up a mountain. How strong is your D&D character? Yeah, sure you’ve got Strength 20, or maybe you managed to get your hands on a Belt of Giant Strength so you’ve got a strength somewhere around 29. Well while that’s impressive, you don’t even lift compared to the feats of strength that characters with Powerful Build can get up to these days. Especially with the advent of Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything.
RetailICV2

RENEGADE GAME STUDIOS WILL RELEASE 'VAMPIRE: THE MASQUERADE 5E' STORYTELLER SCREEN

Renegade Game Studios will release a Vampire: The Masquerade 5E Storyteller Screen and Dice Set in Q3. The Vampire: The Masquerade 5E Storyteller Screen is a multi-panel portrait screen with quick reference tools for chronicles. The exterior side showcases artwork from Vampire: The Masquerade, and the interior has rules references, tables and charts. It also includes a 32-page Storyteller's Toolkit, which contains more useful advice on running games. This product will retail for $28.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Wales Interactive announces trailers and playable demos for FMV games Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room and Night Book

Wales Interactive has released teaser trailers for two new titles, Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room and Night Book, with playable demos now available on Steam. The announcement comes as part of the Steam Next Fest and Xbox Summer Game Fest demo events to give players a taste of what’s to come from the award-winning UK-based developer and publisher.