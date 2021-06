The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced the birth of their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.The couple’s daughter was born in California on Friday morning and is now “settling in at home”. Her middle name is one that royal-watchers had speculated was a likely choice, as a way of honouring Prince Harry’s mother.It is tradition that the royal family shrouds possible names for their children in secrecy.This was still the case for the Sussexes, even though they are no longer working members of the royal family,Here's everything you need to know about the most popular royal family names:What are...