Baldwin Hotel and Fort Klamath museums reopen for summer season
The Baldwin Hotel and Fort Klamath museums will open for the summer season starting on Saturday, May 29, according to a Klamath County Museum news release. Living history re-enactors will be staging demonstrations at Fort Klamath from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30 in celebration of opening day. Admission is free at the museum, located 35 miles north of Klamath Falls on Highway 62. Regular hours at Fort Klamath are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Tuesday. The museum is closed on Wednesdays.www.heraldandnews.com