Klamath Falls, OR

Baldwin Hotel and Fort Klamath museums reopen for summer season

Herald and News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baldwin Hotel and Fort Klamath museums will open for the summer season starting on Saturday, May 29, according to a Klamath County Museum news release. Living history re-enactors will be staging demonstrations at Fort Klamath from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30 in celebration of opening day. Admission is free at the museum, located 35 miles north of Klamath Falls on Highway 62. Regular hours at Fort Klamath are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Tuesday. The museum is closed on Wednesdays.

www.heraldandnews.com
