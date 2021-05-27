Baldwin Hotel and Fort Klamath museums reopen for summer season

BONANZA – Ken and Connie Masten like to call it “a hobby gone astray.”. The “hobby” is wine making, something that began more than 20 years ago when Connie, who had been experimenting in the art, became intrigued while reading a brochure about a wine making class. Ken had signed her up as a birthday gift. But when it came time to make the trip to the Rogue Valley for the class, unexpected medical problems left Connie unable to drive. Ken put aside chores on the couple’s Langell Valley ranch and drove Connie to the class. And, because he had nothing better to do, received permission to sit in.