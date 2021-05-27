Cancel
Lancaster County, PA

Puppy Reportedly Subjected to Brutal Eye Maiming With Hot Kitchen Knife Needs Justice

By Tiffany White
animalpetitions.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarget: Heather L. Adams, District Attorney for Lancaster County, PA. Goal: Prosecute and punish couple who allegedly used a kitchen knife to operate on puppy. A Pennsylvania puppy was allegedly subjected to an unauthorized and painful medical procedure by a dog breeder. According to the state’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) chapter, Ray Martin (with his wife’s assistance) performed surgery with a knife he had heated on the English bulldog puppy’s eye in the couple’s kitchen. No pain medication or numbing were apparently provided during this torturous process.

