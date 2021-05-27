Cancel
Entertainment

Below Deck Sailing’s Paget Berry Only Speaks to 2 Crew Members From Season 1

By Gina Ragusa
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paget Berry from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 said he is only in touch with two cast members from his season. “I’m in contact with Jenna [MacGillivray] every now and again,” he said on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 Instagram “Pita Party.” Plus, “Obviously Ciara [Duggan] and I are in contact. But that’s it really.” Duggan and Berry got engaged after season 1 ended. They purchased a house together too but broke up. But they have remained friendly since their split.

