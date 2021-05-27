Cancel
The Next PS5 India Restock Date Is Sooner Than You Think

By Rishi Alwani
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing PS5 India restocks for June 7 delivery selling out in mere seconds, Sony has no plans of slowing down. Sources tell IGN India that another restock is planned for June itself — this would be the first time the PS5 is made available in India twice in the same month. This is likely buoyed by this restock selling out and strong sales earlier in the month in addition to renewed competition from Microsoft with the Xbox Series S, sources say.

