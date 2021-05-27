The Next PS5 India Restock Date Is Sooner Than You Think

Mass Effect Andromeda took BioWare's space adventure to a brand new galaxy with a fresh protagonist, new alien races, and completely revamped gameplay mechanics. Ryder was just a kid trying to do what was right after the entire world collapsed around them, kind of figuring out things as they go. Unfortunately, the road leading up to launch was rough and an Early Access period, terrible resource allocation, and poor animations at release set the stage for a halt to Andromeda's growth. That being said, it will have some ties into the next Mass Effect, which we've broken down extensively in the past. With Mass Effect Legendary Edition opening up a ton of new players to the BioWare sci-fi RPG, we thought we'd break down some of the overlooked aspects of Andromeda and why you should give it a second chance.