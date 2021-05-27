Inmates serving life sentences graduate college under first-of-its-kind program

Thomas M. Aaberg Jr., M.D. – Retina Specialists of Michigan. 5030 Cascade Rd., Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-954-2020 | retinaspecialistsofmichigan.com. Dr. Thomas Aaberg Jr. is a board-certified ophthalmologist and a subspecialist in ocular oncology and vitreoretinal diseases and surgery. As founder of Retina Specialists of Michigan, Dr. Aaberg’s goal was to create a practice with a culture he would want as a patient — and he believes he has achieved it. “With help from an amazing group of doctors (several of whom have also been named Top Docs), insightful administrators, talented ophthalmic technicians, and a skilled front office staff, we have created a center of excellence with subspecialists in every field of medical and surgical retina, pediatric retina, retinal degeneration, uveitis, and ocular oncology,” Dr. Aaberg says.