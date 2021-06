When purchasing a new or used vehicle, one reasonably expects to spend some money on oil changes, tire rotations, and other regular maintenance measures. Unfortunately, some cars are known for leeching more money out of their owner’s thanks to low reliability and frequent repair costs just to keep it running, while others have superior reliability and cost very little to maintain. The 2011 Chevy Silverado isn’t a perfect truck, but it’s one of the most reliable vehicles on the road, costing owners very little each year to keep it going.