ATLANTA—Dr. Chester Phillips has been appointed interim director of the School of Music in Georgia State University’s College of the Arts. Dr. Phillips, who has served on the faculty at Georgia State since 2009 and was recently promoted to full professor, will begin serving as interim director on July 1, 2021. Dr. Phillips will take on the role as the current director, Dr. Nickitas Demos, returns to the faculty and the classroom. Dr. Demos served as both interim director and director from 2017-2021 and is credited for important faculty hires, key fundraising efforts, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, as well as seeing the school through the pandemic transition to remote learning.