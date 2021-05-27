Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Dense Fog Advisory: Thursday Morning, Rain Returns Friday

By Frank Marzullo
Fox 19
 7 days ago

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Watch for areas of fog Thursday morning especially south of the river where Dense Fog Advisories have been issued for visibility less than a quarter mile. Also advisories issued for areas of Butler counties and SE Indiana. Otherwise warm once again with increasing sunshine and highs in...

www.fox19.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Dense Fog Advisory#Heavy Rain#Rain Returns#River#Dense Fog Advisories#Wednesday Rain#Showers#Temperatures#Upper 70s#Visibility#Friday Travelers#Butler Counties#Outdoor Activities#Fox19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Cincinnati Dispatch

4-day forecast for Cincinnati

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cincinnati: Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Rain & Thunder Monday Morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for rain and thunderstorms to develop Monday morning as we approach the morning drive. Monday’s high should reach 70 degrees with noticeably higher humidity. Rain and thunder chances continue Tuesday morning and Wednesday however, by the upcoming weekend expect sunshine and early summer temperatures. Eighty-degree temperatures...
Brown County, OHweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Brown, Clermont, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Brown; Clermont; Hamilton FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Indiana, Ripley and Dearborn Counties. In Ohio, Hamilton, Clermont and Brown Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Adams County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fairfield, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Fairfield; Fayette; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Warren GUSTY WINDS POSSIBLE THROUGH MID AFTERNOON Winds will become southerly and increase through mid afternoon with some wind gusts to around 50 mph possible. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and some small tree limbs could be blown down. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Hamilton County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN...NORTHERN RIPLEY...DEARBORN...NORTHERN BOONE AND WEST CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM EDT At 815 PM EDT, radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Batesville, moving east at 40 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 40 mph Penny size hail Very heavy rain Locations impacted include Harrison, Batesville, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Bright, Hidden Valley, Cleves, Milan, Oldenburg, Shawnee, Moores Hill, Blue Jay, Guilford, Wilmington, Logan, Manchester, Grandview, Sunman and North Bend. This includes the following Interstates I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 145 and 169. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 4. Water will pond on roads and may quickly fill roadside ditches and small streams. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.