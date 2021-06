Nothing beats coming home to a pet greeting you at the door. A pet can bring love and comfort into a home, something every family deserves to have. While there are several ways of gaining a family pet, I urge you to consider adoption. Shelters act as a haven for so many animals, but many are struggling to find their forever homes. So every Wednesday, I team up with a shelter on the SouthCoast and give the spotlight to one local animal that is ready for adoption. For this week’s Wet Nose Wednesday, allow me to introduce you to Oochie.