Myanmar excluded from WHO annual meeting

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization has issued an emergency use listing for the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac in adults 18 and over. It was the second such authorization the U.N. health agency has granted to a Chinese company. In a statement Tuesday, the WHO said data submitted to its experts showed that two doses of the vaccine prevented people from getting symptoms of COVID-19 in about half of those who got the shot. WHO said there were few older adults enrolled in the research, so it could not estimate how effective the vaccine was in people over 60. It was the sixth vaccine approved by the WHO, after ones from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Sinopharm.