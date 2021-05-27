Conte to ask Levy to fund Tottenham deals for three major Inter stars
Antonio Conte will reportedly ask Tottenham to fund the signings of three big-name Inter Milan stars if he is to take over as manager of the North London club. The much-respected Italian manager is on the look-out for a new club after leaving Inter on Wednesday. The former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy boss ended Inter’s 10-year trophy drought by clinching the Scudetto ahead of AC Milan. However, his exit comes amid a reported disagreement with the club’s ownership over finances. It’s claimed the club needs to reduce costs and sell some big-name players this summer.www.teamtalk.com