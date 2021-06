Help your place wow buyers by thinking like a professional home stager. When it comes to prepping your home for potential buyers, you probably already know the basics: Declutter, depersonalize, and deep clean. Add to that home staging tips gleaned from real estate shows and social media, and you may feel like you know all you need to about getting your home ready to hit the market. Still, there are some missteps that staging pros see well-meaning homeowners make time and again that can keep listings from selling quickly and for top dollar. Avoid these pitfalls and you can have buyers vying to make your home sweet home their own. Not planning to sell anytime soon? Then steal some of these strategies to help you enjoy your space even more.