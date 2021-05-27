Special Weather Statement issued for Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum, Noble, Tuscarawas by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 04:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coshocton; Guernsey; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less in some areas early this morning, including along the Interstate 70 corridor. Use caution if traveling. Visibility should improve as the fog dissipates after sunrise.alerts.weather.gov