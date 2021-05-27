As Clock Ticks, Council Bites the Campsite Bullet
After last week's widely panned release of a long "preliminary list" of city-owned properties that could be designated as sanctioned campsites for people experiencing homelessness, City Council has shown some sympathy for the staffers who had little direction and a tight timeline for their effort. But members are still befuddled as to how some locations could ever be considered. A historic Black cemetery? The vacant Home Depot whose neighbors spent years working with the city on plans for its future? The Colony Park tracts with an ambitious public-private master plan for community revitalization, which has yet to break ground on a single project?www.austinchronicle.com