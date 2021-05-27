Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

As Clock Ticks, Council Bites the Campsite Bullet

By Austin Sanders
Austin Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter last week's widely panned release of a long "preliminary list" of city-owned properties that could be designated as sanctioned campsites for people experiencing homelessness, City Council has shown some sympathy for the staffers who had little direction and a tight timeline for their effort. But members are still befuddled as to how some locations could ever be considered. A historic Black cemetery? The vacant Home Depot whose neighbors spent years working with the city on plans for its future? The Colony Park tracts with an ambitious public-private master plan for community revitalization, which has yet to break ground on a single project?

www.austinchronicle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Campsites#Homelessness#City Council#Historic Sites#Home Depot#Eastside#Blc#The Texas Legislature#Unhoused#Cms#Save Austin Now#Nearby Services#City Owned Properties#Camping Ban#All Weather Shelter#Council Members#Alternative Locations#Cm Kathie Tovo#Potential Sites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Homeless
Related
Adams County, COnorthglenn-thorntonsentinel.com

Plenty of takers for Seitz’s empty council seat

Hey, you can't blame people for wanting to grab the brass ring at no cost and gain a 2 1/2 year term on City Council. Plus it pays over $1,000 per month. Councilmember Jon Voelz did it when Emma Pinter left city council to trade up so to speak to be an Adams County Commissioner. He inherited an unexpired term of 33 months with no campaign expense or the laborious task of going door-to-door campaigning for votes.
PoliticsPosted by
DFW Community News

Council Approves Temporary Buildings at Greenhill School

The City Council approved a special use permit for seven portable temporary classrooms at Greenhill School at its May 25 meeting. The most recent anticipated campus upgrade at Greenhill School is the reconstruction of an existing science building. In order to complete this project, the school will need to temporarily place seven portable buildings, six to serve as temporary classrooms and one to house the bathrooms for these classrooms. This triggers the requirement for a new Special Use Permit to ensure that the quantity, location, appearance, and duration of the use of the proposed temporary classrooms are compatible with surrounding site conditions.
Politicsrenfrewtoday.ca

Thorny setbacks issue turned aside by Arnprior Council

Corner lot side-yard setbacks have been an issue in Arnprior’s newer subdivisions for sometime, and when a bylaw aimed at clarifying the regulations came back a second time before Town Council last Tuesday (May 25th), elected representatives punched holes in the proposal. Arnprior Mayor Walter Stack says when residents used...
sewardjournal.com

Board of Adjustments finds for SeaView in permit appeals

Last week, the City Council acting in its capacity as a Board of Adjustments approved two findings of facts and conclusions of law from the May 14 appeal hearings regarding a conditional use permit (CUP) for the property at 402 Second Avenue. On April 6, the Planning & Zoning Commission granted SeaView Community Services the initial permit to operate the property as a recovery housing facility and substance abuse treatment center, but nearby resident Carol Griswold sought to appeal the permit, citing the potential threats of “increased crime, litter including drug paraphernalia, noise, pedestrian traffic, and vehicle traffic associated with the proposed facility,” according to appeal documents.
Encinitas, CACoast News

Encinitas City Council repeals housing density ordinance

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council, following recommendations from the city’s Planning Commission, has voted to repeal a city ordinance that the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) has said was in violation of state law. The ordinance, dealing with housing density in the city, was said to...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Birmingham City Employees One Step Closer to Receiving Bonuses for Working Through Pandemic

The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday, approved Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to give $5,000 to each full-time city employee and $2,500 to each part-time employee. These one-time payments will total about $16.8 million, all of which will come from the city’s American Rescue Plan funding. The city received the first half of its ARP funding — $74 million — last month and will receive the second next May.
Albany, NYwamc.org

Local Activists Fault Albany Common Council For Tabling Ban On Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets

Local activists are faulting the Albany Common Council for tabling a bill that would ban tear gas and rubber bullets. The Center for Law and Justice, All Of Us and Youth FX joined forces to host a virtual discussion Thursday. The "Power of the People" session followed a meeting where the Albany Common Council tabled Local Law C by a vote of 9 to 6. Approved in March by the Public Safety Committee, the law proposed by 9th Ward Common Councilor Judy Doesschate would have banned the use of tear gas and rubber bullets with the exception of a hostage situation.
Public Safetyinsidernj.com

Camden Council Candidate Speaks out on Bullets Fired through Residence

Saying he refuses to be intimidated from campaigning and seeking a seat on city council, Hector Rojas today released the following statement regarding bullets fired at and through his private residence in Cramer Hill:. “On Tuesday evening, at approximately midnight, two shots were fired at my house, one going through...
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Monitor

Early list of potential campsites for the homeless causes stir

City Council weighed in Tuesday on an initial list of 45 city-owned properties that could potentially serve as campsites for people experiencing homelessness, embarking on the logistically and politically fraught process of deciding whether to establish a campsite in each of the 10 Council districts, as proposed earlier this month.
Politicstrentonian.ca

Kingston council acknowledges Kamloops tragedy, approves housing plan

KINGSTON — Mayor Bryan Paterson recommitted city council to a “path of meaningful reconciliation” with Indigenous Peoples. In a short statement ahead of the customary First People’s recognition statement that at the start of every council meeting acknowledges the work of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in building the community, Paterson said last weekend’s discovery of the remains of 215 children in unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., was a terrible discovery.
Ramsey County, MNpresspubs.com

Clock ticking for Rush Line public comment

ST. PAUL — The 45-day public comment period is now open for the Rush Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) environmental assessment. Calling the report a "major milestone," Ramsey County personnel said the assessment documents the project's potential transportation, social and environmental benefits and impacts; identifies mitigation strategies for anticipated impacts; and satisfies requirements of both the National and Minnesota Environmental Policy Acts.
Suffolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Suffolk forum becomes heated as mayor mulls participation in “Gun Violence Awareness Day”

Gun rights supporters and members of a public safety group verbally clashed during a heated open forum Wednesday at Suffolk City Hall. The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Moms Demand Action, respectively spoke in opposition or support of the city adopting National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday. Mayor Mike Duman read a proclamation at the meeting declaring that the city observe the ...
Public Healthonlyinbridgeport.com

Budget Committee Weighs $82 Million In Covid-Relief Spending

How to spend $82 million in federal relief aid? That’s the tasty task facing the City Council’s Budget and Appropriations Committee Thursday at 6 p.m. when it’s set to formally accept a Covid-related grant from the American Rescue Act. Actually, the council will make suggestions to Ganim administration officials where...