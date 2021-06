The Knox County Council has made it clear that they will support the spending if an additional $153 Thousand Dollars to allow the county to use all of a 1 Million Dollar grant for road improvements. If the county comes up with a total of $332 Thousand Dollars the state will give the county the full million dollars. The highway department has $179 Thousand Dollars already in its budget that can be used as part of the match. County Highway Superintendent Benji Boyd did not list any of the county roads that will be improved or if any of the paving will be done this summer since there are still projects left from earlier budgets and grants that are scheduled to be completed this summer.