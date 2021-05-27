Entries Being Accepted for Vincennes Fourth of July Parade

By the start of the decade of the 1960s, attendance at movie theatres was declining, in a large part due to competition from the medium of television. People who would otherwise have gone to the movies for an evening of entertainment could simply watch their favorite show in the comfort of their own living room. In the 1950s, Vincennes’ three remaining theatres, the Pantheon, the New Moon, and the Fort Sackville, were all operated by the Pantheon Theatres Alliance, later the Alliance Amusement Co. The Fort Sackville closed in 1953, and the Pantheon’s fortunes began to take a downturn in those years.