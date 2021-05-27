Cancel
Vincennes, IN

Entries Being Accepted for Vincennes Fourth of July Parade

wuzr.com
 6 days ago

After a year off, the annual 4th of July Parade will happen in and around downtown Vincennes. Entries are now available through the City’s Website. We have a link to that Website here:

www.wuzr.com
Knox County, INwzdm.com

Knox County Drive-Thru Job Fair Thursday

The Knox County Chamber of Commerce and Grow Southwest Indiana Workforce will host a Drive Thru Job Fair on Thursday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Gregg Park Shelter House in Vincennes. Job seekers can drive up and receive a packet of information about open positions from several...
Vincennes, INwuzr.com

Issue with Traffic at 6th and St. Clair

Vincennes City Officials have announced that they are aware of some issues at the intersection of 6th and Saint Clair Streets in regards to the traffic signal. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague explains the situation. Sprague says that the fix could be simple or complicated depending on what may be...
Knox County, INwzdm.com

Groundbreaking for New Old National Bank Branch Set for Thursday

Officials from the Knox County Chamber of Commerce are inviting the community out to a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Old National Bank. The new location will be at 100 South 6th Street. The Groundbreaking will take place at 9:30 AM. Mayor Joe Yochum, Chamber President Jamie Neal, and other...
Vincennes, INwamwamfm.com

United States Army National Hiring Days in full swing

The United States Army National Hiring Days are in full swing. The campaign is designed to reach those interested in a career with the army. Army Recuriter Ryan Fussel says there are many jobs to choose from…. The Army is home to many unique career paths; many of which people...
Vincennes, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous returns Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner and so is the return of the Rendezvous. After being unable to host the Rendezvous last year due to the pandemic, organizers are thrilled to present the 44th Annual Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous. Visitors will once again be able to enjoy a...
Knox County, INVincennes Sun Commercial

New historical marker celebrates Pantheon's 100 years

A historical marker has been placed outside the historic Pantheon Theatre to commemorate its 100th anniversary. City and county elected officials and community leaders gathered outside the Pantheon at 428 Main St., now a co-working space and small business incubator, to celebrate the theater’s centennial year by dedicating a new historical marker — Knox County’s tenth.
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Indiana Stateeaglecountryonline.com

INDOT Has 100+ Job Openings; Hiring Fair On Thursday In Aurora

INDOT’s greatest need is for skilled trade positions. (Aurora, Ind.) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is hiring for more than 100 well-paying jobs. Recruiters will be available at 10 hiring fairs across the state on Thursday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Locally, interested candidates can meet...
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Knox County, INwzdm.com

Pantheon Holds Ribbon Cutting and Open House

Many community members were on hand later in the afternoon Friday as Knox County Chamber officials held their ribbon cutting for the Pantheon. The Pantheon is the city’s new business incubator, designed to help start-up businesses get off the ground and grow. Following the ribbon cutting, officials from the Pantheon held an open house and showcasing the renovations of the facility. If you are a start up business looking for a place to work, the Pantheon has co-working space available.
Vincennes, INwuzr.com

Mayor Thankful For Patience

C-S-X workers are wrapping up their replacement of railroad ties across their north-south lines throughout Vincennes. The work has tied up various railroad crossings throughout the City over the last couple of weeks. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum doesn’t expect similar work in Vincennes to happen again for quite a while.
Knox County, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Local briefs

The Knox County Chamber of Commerce and Grow Southwest Indiana Workforce will host a drive-thru job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 20 at the Gregg Park shelter house. The organizations are looking for businesses interested in participating. Businesses should put together an information sheet with open positions and information on how to apply. Please bring 50 copies of that information sheet to the Chamber office at 316 Main St. by May 7.
Vincennes, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Our Times

By the start of the decade of the 1960s, attendance at movie theatres was declining, in a large part due to competition from the medium of television. People who would otherwise have gone to the movies for an evening of entertainment could simply watch their favorite show in the comfort of their own living room. In the 1950s, Vincennes’ three remaining theatres, the Pantheon, the New Moon, and the Fort Sackville, were all operated by the Pantheon Theatres Alliance, later the Alliance Amusement Co. The Fort Sackville closed in 1953, and the Pantheon’s fortunes began to take a downturn in those years.
Knox County, INvincennespbs.org

Knox Co. Chamber To Host Drive Thru Job Fair Next Week

Job seekers have an upcoming event to help get them into the workforce. The Knox County Chamber of Commerce and Grow Southwest Indiana Workforce will be hosting a Drive Thru Job Fair next week. It will take place on Thursday, May 20th from 11am-1pm at the Gregg Park Shelter House...
Indiana Statewaovam.com

Knox and Daviess County Covid-19 Update

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Thursday that Knox County had six new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths since the department’s last report on Wednesday. The county’s total case count is 3,726 and its death toll is 90. The 7-day positivity rate stands at 2.0%.
Bicknell, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Bicknell looking to honor Vietnam vets

BICKNELL — City officials are looking to rename a trio of local streets after former residents who died in the Vietnam War. Mayor Thomas Estabrook said a representative from the VFW in Odon went before members of the city council this week asking that they consider renaming a street for Terry Michael Ward, a Bicknell resident who was killed in action at the age of 19, just after graduating from high school here.
Knox County, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Public hearing held on Washington Avenue project

Several local residents on Tuesday expressed their interest and support for a plan to reconstruct a large portion of Washington Avenue. As the city inches ever closer to the project, engineers with Indianapolis-based United Consulting were here to conduct a state-mandated public hearing, allowing local residents to make comment and ask questions as they finalize right of way acquisition and environmental documents, among other tasks.
Knox County, INwuzr.com

Covid in the Community Is Down– But Not Out

Knox County Health Department authorities remind everyone to keep cautious about Covid-19 in the community. Knox County Health Department director Alan Stewart says at last report, Knox County’s Covid numbers have looked good. Dr. Stewart knows Covid-based hospitalizations are down, but are not out. The County’s Covid vaccination clinic will...