Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

UPDATE 3-Tennis-Osaka to skip news conferences at French Open, cites mental health

compuserve.com
 6 days ago

(Adds French Open reaction) May 26 (Reuters) - Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka on Wednesday said she will not take questions from the press at this year's French Open, saying the nature of news conferences puts an undue burden on players' mental health. Players can be fined up to...

www.compuserve.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshawn Lynch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Press Conferences#Health Issues#International News#World News#Grand Slams#Japanese#Sportico#The Wta Tour#Fft#Nissan Motor#Seattle Seahawks#American#Atp#Lincoln Feast#Copyright Reuters Ltd#News Conferences#Highlight Issues#French Open Reaction#Reporting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Tennis
News Break
World
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisBirmingham Star

Nadal stays third in ATP rankings despite Rome triumph

Rafael Nadal remained third in the ATP rankings published on Monday despite seeing off Novak Djokovic to win a 10th Italian Open title at the weekend. Spaniard Nadal set down a key marker on Sunday, two weeks out from the defence of his Roland Garros crown with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 over Djokovic, who stays top of the rankings.
TennisJanesville Gazette

ATP Schedule

Jan. 4-13 2021 — Antalya Open, HO (Alex de Minaur) Jan. 4-13 2021 — Delray Beach Open, HO (Hubert Hurkacz) Jan. 31-7 2021 — Murray River Open, HO (Jannik Sinner) Jan. 30-Feb. 7 — Great Ocean Road Open, HO (Daniel Evans) Feb. 6-14 2021 — New York Open, HO. Feb....
TennisPosted by
Field Level Media

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday, one day after she was threatened with potential expulsion from the tournament if she continued to boycott post-match press conferences. Osaka, 23, announced last week that she would not speak to the media at the French Open, contending media sessions can...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer protagonist of UNIQLO Lifewar: Made For All

There is great anticipation for the imminent return to the court, this time on clay, of twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. The Swiss tennis player will make his return to the home ATP tournament in Geneva where he will try to prepare for the second Grand Slam tournament of the season, the Roland Garros.
Tennissemoball.com

Federer to face Andujar in clay-court comeback in Geneva

GENEVA (AP) -- Pablo Andujar set up a second-round meeting with Roger Federer at the Geneva Open by beating Jordan Thompson 6-0, 6-4 on Monday. Federer is set to face the 75th-ranked Andujar on Tuesday evening in Geneva where persistent rain has fallen for several days and is forecast through the weekend.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Serena Williams: 'Roger Federer is a genius and greatest player ever'

Following an early Rome Open exit, Serena Williams asked for a wild card at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, remaining in Italy and seeking form ahead of Roland Garros. In the opening match, the 23-time Major winner took down the 17-year-old Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 in 68 minutes, getting broken once and delivering four breaks to control the scoreboard and march into the next round.
TennisJanesville Gazette

WTA Belgrade Results

BELGRADE (AP) _ Results Monday from Belgrade at Novak Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):. Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic (4), Serbia, def. Paula Kania-Chodun, Poland, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.
Tennis24newshd.tv

Barty survives as French Open reels from Osaka shockwave

World number one Ashleigh Barty survived a French Open scare on Tuesday as the fallout from Naomi Osaka's withdrawal and revelations over depression and anxiety sent shockwaves through Roland Garros. Barty marked her return to Paris for the first time since her 2019 title triumph by beating American left-hander Bernarda...
Tenniskfgo.com

Tennis-Djokovic saunters into French Open round two

PARIS (Reuters) – World number one Novak Djokovic kicked off his French Open campaign with a routine 6-2 6-4 6-2 win against American Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday in the first men’s match to be scheduled in a night session. With no spectators allowed on Philippe Chatrier court due to a...
TennisMetro International

Tennis-Osaka finds support after decision to skip press at French Open

PARIS (Reuters) -Naomi Osaka received support from several athletes on Thursday but was slammed by French Tennis Federation (FFT) President Gilles Moretton after saying she would not attend press conferences at this year’s French Open. Having said that the nature of the questions puts an undue burden on players’ mental...
SportsSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Serena Williams earns her first win in three months

Serena Williams earned her first victory in more than three months by beating 17-year-old qualifier Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 Monday in the first round of the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy. Williams, who accepted a wild-card invitation for the Parma tournament after losing her opening match at the Italian Open...
TennisPosted by
FanSided

Predictions for Day 5 of the French Open

With day four over, it is now time to look ahead at day five, which marks the final day of second-round matches at the French Open. There are some huge names set to compete on Thursday. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Ash Barty, Sofia Kenin, and Iga Swiatek are all in action on day five of the French Open. There are some great matches to look forward to tomorrow, which includes Federer taking on Marin Cilic and Sloane Stephens facing off against Karolina Pliskova.
TennisDaily Item

Serena Williams posts 1st victory in more than 3 months

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Serena Williams earned her first victory in more than three months by beating 17-year-old qualifier Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 Monday in the first round of the Emilia-Romagna Open. Williams, who accepted a wild-card invitation for the Parma tournament after losing her opening match at the Italian...
TennisPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why Naomi Osaka Should Not Be Applauded For Pulling Out of French Open

Ben Maller: “If you can’t meet the job requirements then you shouldn’t do the job, it’s that simple. She couldn’t meet the job requirement and now she’s quit, which is good… Naomi is not some sort of ‘hero’ in this story. There’s been a lot of people rallying around her saying it’s ‘terrible’ what the French Open did. I roll my eyes at that line of thinking. She shouldn’t have shown up at the French Open in the first place if she could not follow what you have to do as a tennis player and talk to the media. By arriving at Roland Garros and then putting on this show by dodging the media, Osaka made a bad and uncomfortable situation worse. She’s more of a villain in this story. She’s being made out as some in the media as this ‘hero’, but the fact that she knew she had to talk to the media, she knew she couldn’t get around talking to the media, she still decided that she wasn’t going to talk to the media, and then she ended up taking a spot from some up-and-coming tennis player that could have made their mark at Roland Garros and was not allowed to participate… That makes this a selfish act by Naomi Osaka, and making it all about herself… The media is so politically correct that they have circled the wagon to defend her. If you show up somewhere knowing you have to do something and then choose not to do it, and then say you should change whatever you don’t want to do, those are the actions of a spoiled brat. Any person who has ever held a job has had to do something that they don’t like… You should not be put on a pedestal when other players abide by the rules. I’m sure they don’t want to talk to the media either – it’s a pain in the ass… This does not fall into the ‘hardship’ category, it’s part of lilfe… She’s more of a ‘villain’ than anything, and certainly not a ‘victim’… Tennis players are figuratively and literally contractually bound to speak publicly so the idea that they’re not is just wrong.” (Full Video Above)